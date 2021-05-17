Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A Deer as a slot symbol

A Deer as a slot symbol
The symbol depicts a majestic deer.

Its branchy horns extend beyond the circular frame of the symbol. He seems to want to fill as much of the space around him as possible.

Behind the deer, you can see the mountain slopes covered with dense forest. Shades of trees go from light green to dark, almost blue.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

