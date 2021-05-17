Plantify shop of plants

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A weekend challenge to build a plant shop 🪴.
I wanted to get out of the most common colors of the examples I am looking for to differentiate the brand from the competition, but without losing the cheerful colors that evoke spring 🌷🌞