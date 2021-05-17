Emmanuel García

Plantify shop of plants challenge accepted challenge shopping app mobile design mobile mobile app mobile ui app flowershop shop plants plant figma ui flowers green
A weekend challenge to build a plant shop 🪴.

I wanted to get out of the most common colors of the examples I am looking for to differentiate the brand from the competition, but without losing the cheerful colors that evoke spring 🌷🌞

