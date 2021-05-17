Art by Kaya

the Godfather portrait digitalpainter digital art movie art godfather photoshop art adobe photoshop portrait painting portrait art portrait digitalpaiting painting
Made this portrait for a commission, the theme was the Godfather 2 movie poster, and the bull in the background is the sign of the person i was portraiting and he likes jagermaister haha

