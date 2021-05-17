Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Preeyanshu

Rently

Preeyanshu
Preeyanshu
  • Save
Rently graphic design art branding illustration vector typography minimal logo flat design
Download color palette

My client is a startup providing rental services. It provides everything on rent. So, I used the infinity logo on the van to show that the startup provides every item on rent. I made the 'E' like that to show the speedy delivery of the startup.

Preeyanshu
Preeyanshu

More by Preeyanshu

View profile
    • Like