Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Martin Cris

Landing Page For Horse Racing News & Handicapping Company

Martin Cris
Martin Cris
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page For Horse Racing News & Handicapping Company sports horse racing bets sales page betting conversion rate optimization website design landing ui landing landing page
Landing Page For Horse Racing News & Handicapping Company sports horse racing bets sales page betting conversion rate optimization website design landing ui landing landing page
Landing Page For Horse Racing News & Handicapping Company sports horse racing bets sales page betting conversion rate optimization website design landing ui landing landing page
Landing Page For Horse Racing News & Handicapping Company sports horse racing bets sales page betting conversion rate optimization website design landing ui landing landing page
Download color palette
  1. DRF-Rewards-dribbble-thumbnail.png
  2. drf-rewards-desktop.jpg
  3. drf-rewards-mobile-mockup-dribbble.png
  4. DRF-Rewards-results-dribbble.png

DRF.com Rewards
127 years of horse racing news and handicapping analysis

👉 Challenge
Get current and new visitors subscribing to their DRF Rewards program.

🎯 Solution
Plan, design and build (on Instapage) a landing page that actually convert visitors into clients for their Rewards program

⚡️ Outcome
A high converting landing page with a conversion rate of 36%!
Total visitors: 13572
Conversions: 4886

Visit the landing page: https://promos.drf.com/rewards

Martin Cris
Martin Cris
CRO Focused Website Dev & Landing Page Design Specialist
Hire Me

More by Martin Cris

View profile
    • Like