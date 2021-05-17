Landing Page For Horse Racing News & Handicapping Company

DRF.com Rewards

127 years of horse racing news and handicapping analysis

👉 Challenge

Get current and new visitors subscribing to their DRF Rewards program.

🎯 Solution

Plan, design and build (on Instapage) a landing page that actually convert visitors into clients for their Rewards program

⚡️ Outcome

A high converting landing page with a conversion rate of 36%!

Total visitors: 13572

Conversions: 4886

Visit the landing page: https://promos.drf.com/rewards