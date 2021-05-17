Landing Page For Horse Racing News & Handicapping Company

Trending designs to inspire you
DRF.com Rewards
127 years of horse racing news and handicapping analysis
👉 Challenge
Get current and new visitors subscribing to their DRF Rewards program.
🎯 Solution
Plan, design and build (on Instapage) a landing page that actually convert visitors into clients for their Rewards program
⚡️ Outcome
A high converting landing page with a conversion rate of 36%!
Total visitors: 13572
Conversions: 4886
Visit the landing page: https://promos.drf.com/rewards