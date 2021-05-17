Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fashion Retail Animation

This is to showcase the Fashion Retail solutions offered by Ginesys, one of the biggest names in Retail technology and software in India.

This animation is one of several animations created to showcase their different solutions and make them attractive.

The quality might be compromised because this animation is uploaded as a GIF file here.

© 2020 Ginni Systems Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Posted on May 17, 2021
