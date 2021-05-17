StockX Cryptocurrency Exchange

Trending designs to inspire you
Cryptocurrency is all the rage right now! Take a look at a mobile UI I designed with a light and dark mode (hitting all the trends!) for a crypto exchange.
I recently spent some time redesigning this which was one of my very old projects. This was a very fun and insightful exercise. Looking back on my old work has shown me how much I have grown as a designer in the past few years and makes me excited for the time when I will revisit what I am designing now!