StockX Cryptocurrency Exchange

Cryptocurrency is all the rage right now! Take a look at a mobile UI I designed with a light and dark mode (hitting all the trends!) for a crypto exchange.

I recently spent some time redesigning this which was one of my very old projects. This was a very fun and insightful exercise. Looking back on my old work has shown me how much I have grown as a designer in the past few years and makes me excited for the time when I will revisit what I am designing now!