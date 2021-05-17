Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Safarnama

Safarnama typography flat minimal logo vector design
My client's blog and instagram page is about lifestyle. She was based in India. I used the fact that indian architecture is top notch in this logo. Safarnama means a journey full of adventures!

Posted on May 17, 2021
