Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
yazlo

Engen Learning

yazlo
yazlo
  • Save
Engen Learning branding logo
Download color palette

Logo made for an online education organization. Somewhat resembles an E + G with a bookmark in it.

The first version was slightly different but I've improved it drastically here.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
yazlo
yazlo

More by yazlo

View profile
    • Like