Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Slotopaint

Garden Themed slot game Background

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Hire Me
  • Save
Garden Themed slot game Background slot game design slot game art slot game graphics garden design background image background illustration background design garden background garden themed garden slot garden illustration garden symbols gardening garden game art gambling game design
Download color palette

The slot background shows a field with young shoots.

Fertile soil stretches to the horizon. The vibrant, fresh green of the leaves contrasts with the subtle hue of the blue sky. In the distance, the rich green of the trees can be seen.

I want to take a deep breath to feel the freshness of the air in such an open space. It seems that you can even smell the aroma of the earth warmed up by the sun and young juicy leaves.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/garden-cross/

↓ Follow us at ↓
Instagram | Behance | Artstation

#garden #gardenslot #gardenthemedslot #background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Game Design
Hire Me

More by Slotopaint

View profile
    • Like