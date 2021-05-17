Wave Up

Investor deck

Wave Up
Wave Up
Hire Me
  • Save
Investor deck fund vc presentation design venture capital keynote design health healthcare healthtech powerpoint presentation slide deck designer pitch deck design investor deck
Investor deck fund vc presentation design venture capital keynote design health healthcare healthtech powerpoint presentation slide deck designer pitch deck design investor deck
Investor deck fund vc presentation design venture capital keynote design health healthcare healthtech powerpoint presentation slide deck designer pitch deck design investor deck
Investor deck fund vc presentation design venture capital keynote design health healthcare healthtech powerpoint presentation slide deck designer pitch deck design investor deck
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-Healthtech Fund Presentation-03-img 1.png
  2. Dribbble-Healthtech Fund Presentation-03-img 2.png
  3. Dribbble-Healthtech Fund Presentation-03-img 3.png
  4. Dribbble-Healthtech Fund Presentation-03-img 4.png

Working with Heathtech fund to craft a remarkable and memorable presentation that allows to incorporate storytelling into the pitch, connect with the investors and convince them to invest in a fund.

We work with Private Equity, Venture Capital, Real Estate funds and Family Offices all over the US, Europe, MENA and APAC to help build powerful presentations for both the funds as well as their portfolio companies and projects.

__________________________
For more information, please visit our Website or reach out to info@thewaveup.com

Wave Up
Wave Up
Design that fuels growth and attracts investment
Hire Me

More by Wave Up

View profile
    • Like