Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nate Renninger
Barrel

Barrel JOOVV brand

Nate Renninger
Barrel
Nate Renninger for Barrel
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Joovv creates the most powerful in-home red light therapy devices in the world. Their latest innovation, the Joovv 3.0, is completely re-engineered to deliver the most effective treatments possible.

We were brought on to help Joovv create a new brand identity that would better represent their journey as a company and support continued growth.

See more work for Joovv here.
or view the website.

Barrel
Barrel
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Barrel

View profile
    • Like