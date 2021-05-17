Barrel JOOVV brand

Trending designs to inspire you
Joovv creates the most powerful in-home red light therapy devices in the world. Their latest innovation, the Joovv 3.0, is completely re-engineered to deliver the most effective treatments possible.
We were brought on to help Joovv create a new brand identity that would better represent their journey as a company and support continued growth.
See more work for Joovv here.
or view the website.