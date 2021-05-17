The Northwest Bike Tour

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Branding works the first road bike tour in the Bulgarian Northwest, one of the most beautiful places in the country.
The Northwest Bulgaria Bike tour is an amateur road cycling race aiming to develop cycling and active, clean tourism in the Northwest Bulgaria region and offer amateurs or professionals an opportunity for a well-organized spring event of all distances.
More info here: www.northwest.bg
Client: Begach, Bulgaria
www.begach.com