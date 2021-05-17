The Northwest Bike Tour

Valko Slavov

Branding works the first road bike tour in the Bulgarian Northwest, one of the most beautiful places in the country.

The Northwest Bulgaria Bike tour is an amateur road cycling race aiming to develop cycling and active, clean tourism in the Northwest Bulgaria region and offer amateurs or professionals an opportunity for a well-organized spring event of all distances.

More info here: www.northwest.bg

Client: Begach, Bulgaria
www.begach.com

