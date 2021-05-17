Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing Page For Brand Strategist Specialist

Bami Brands is Samuel Ayobami's company who is a top-notch brand strategist from Nigeria

👉 Challenge
Design and develop the landing pages to have people scheduling a "Clarity call" in order to sell his main service, the Brand Igniter

🎯 Solution
A main landing page to promote the Brand Igniter plus, a Clarity Call landing page with variations for A/B testing purposes.

⚡️ Outcome
Coming soon.

Visit the landing page: https://www.bamibrands.com/

