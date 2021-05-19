Car Rent Cars Cards UX UI

Here are some new screens from my Urban Renters project! You can check full case on behance! Link below.

In this project I wanted to showcase usual card in an interesting way. And I made slider like in old racing games, Logo on top and major info at the bottom. I also added some signs like booking protection (gray circle) and electrocar (blue circle). What do you think about it? Do you like the composition and colors?

Thanks for watching!

Follow me to check more design stuff:

Instagram

Behance

Have an interesting project? Let's work together! Drop me an email

zhuck182@gmail.com