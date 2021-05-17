Md Shadab Alam

Teaching Dashboard Design

Md Shadab Alam
Md Shadab Alam
  • Save
Teaching Dashboard Design design uxdesign dashboard app dashboard design dashboard ui uiinspiration uiux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Friends! 👋

This is the Teaching Dashboard UI Design

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : shadabalam727@gmail.com

Md Shadab Alam
Md Shadab Alam

More by Md Shadab Alam

View profile
    • Like