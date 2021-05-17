Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Angélique Schlick

Landing page design Cryojet v2 | Webdesign exploration

Angélique Schlick
Angélique Schlick
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing page design Cryojet v2 | Webdesign exploration uiux ux design ui design ux ui design
Download color palette

Here my second landing page exploration about a new version of the Cryojet company website.
Which one do you prefer ?

Hope you enjoy! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

-------------------

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Angélique Schlick
Angélique Schlick
I create user interface & great illustrations !
Hire Me

More by Angélique Schlick

View profile
    • Like