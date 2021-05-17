Somesh Kesarla Suresh

Empty state designs (characters)

Somesh Kesarla Suresh
Somesh Kesarla Suresh
Hire Me
  • Save
Empty state designs (characters) illustrations characters emptystate
Empty state designs (characters) illustrations characters emptystate
Empty state designs (characters) illustrations characters emptystate
Empty state designs (characters) illustrations characters emptystate
Empty state designs (characters) illustrations characters emptystate
Download color palette
  1. Thumbnail.png
  2. Page 01.png
  3. Page 03.png
  4. Page 04.png
  5. Page 02.png

Was my side project during the days when I was diving deep into simple vector graphics.

I was always fascinated by the funny and terrific empty state designs across many websites. So, I decided to make a few for myself haha
----------------

🤝 Connect with me on Linkedin/someshks

📧 Email me on k.s.somesh11@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Somesh Kesarla Suresh
Somesh Kesarla Suresh
Howdy! I'm a UX Designer.
Hire Me

More by Somesh Kesarla Suresh

View profile
    • Like