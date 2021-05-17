Malduk Vlahović

LANGOOL - Foreign language school

Malduk Vlahović
Malduk Vlahović
  • Save
LANGOOL - Foreign language school student education red ux ui webdesign concept typography web minimal modern
Download color palette

Langool is a fictional chain of foreign language schools, based in Croatia, Slovenia & Serbia.

The design was set to break the barrier of mainstream education-based websites. It aims to give you a friendly, welcoming, and modern feel as you browse the content and language course offers.

It’s a clean and aesthetical layout that is rich
in content, but still maintains its simplicity.

If you like the design, I invite you to follow me because I will be posting the full Langool landing page both on Dribbble and Behance.

Thank you for viewing my work!

Find me on other platforms:
https://linktr.ee/malduk

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Malduk Vlahović
Malduk Vlahović

More by Malduk Vlahović

View profile
    • Like