LANGOOL - Foreign language school

Langool is a fictional chain of foreign language schools, based in Croatia, Slovenia & Serbia.

The design was set to break the barrier of mainstream education-based websites. It aims to give you a friendly, welcoming, and modern feel as you browse the content and language course offers.

It’s a clean and aesthetical layout that is rich

in content, but still maintains its simplicity.

If you like the design, I invite you to follow me because I will be posting the full Langool landing page both on Dribbble and Behance.

Thank you for viewing my work!

Find me on other platforms:

https://linktr.ee/malduk