Jelly Bean Deluxe Packaging Design

A Jelly Bean available for every mood for everyone. The Deluxe Mix is there for your every mood swing and is easily attainable with segregated compartments for each temperament.

The package can be split and shared with friends and loved ones. It is easier to share emotions and make memories with the help of the deluxe mix.

The idea originated from cany shops; that have long cylindrical tubes with different candy, The product's target audience was a broad range of customers from children to teenagers. The package hopes to comfort those with various emotional states.

This project is a hypothetical project.