Purple Partners | Landing page design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I present to you one of my last work: design of Purple partners landing page.
And we developed it on @webflow!
Hope you like it :)
Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!