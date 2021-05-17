MS Walk Custom Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
A custom theme for National MS Society's Walk MS program. The homepage features an interactive map to help users find their local walk & a masonry layout of stats & participant stories to show the impact of this amazing program. Footprint marks & images styled to look like polaroids make this site unique!