VNDL Fitness Logo Design

VNDL Fitness Logo Design brand identity clean identity minimal logo design branding logo designer logodesign clothing brand activewear fitness logo fitness brand design branding brand logo design logo
A quick logo I created for friend, inspired by the fitness journey he's embarked on, and the new fitness activewear brand he's started to inspire and motivate others.

The importance of taking care of your mental and physical health as a creative is something I always talk about, so I wanted to help support the cause, my friend, and give him the boost he deserved for his new endeavour.

Thank you for viewing my work 💙

