VNDL Fitness Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A quick logo I created for friend, inspired by the fitness journey he's embarked on, and the new fitness activewear brand he's started to inspire and motivate others.
The importance of taking care of your mental and physical health as a creative is something I always talk about, so I wanted to help support the cause, my friend, and give him the boost he deserved for his new endeavour.
Thank you for viewing my work 💙
Want to work with me?
Drop me an email at contact@penna.design
Or visit my online portfolio here penna.design
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter