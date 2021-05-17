Sushi restaurant logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a true throwback. Close to 10 years ago, as a student on my last year I worked as an external designer for an US company. This was a design proposal for a Sushi restaurant logo. I know the end client liked it but the end price of next steps that the US partner was requesting wasn’t something they liked so it ended up being frozen. Still I was happy that I did this lettering illustration combination.