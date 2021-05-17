Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sushi restaurant logo design

Sushi restaurant logo design restaurant sushi kawaii multiply opacity transparent blue red logotype logodesign flat lettering icon ui branding logo typography illustration vector design
This is a true throwback. Close to 10 years ago, as a student on my last year I worked as an external designer for an US company. This was a design proposal for a Sushi restaurant logo. I know the end client liked it but the end price of next steps that the US partner was requesting wasn’t something they liked so it ended up being frozen. Still I was happy that I did this lettering illustration combination.

