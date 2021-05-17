Tree Bowl Emblem

Trending designs to inspire you
Emblem for a dry fruit brand. It is inspired by the concept of dry fruit bowl and tree. These dry fruits are rich in vitamins and proteins; they also boost immunity and prevent lifestyle diseases such as cholesterol and diabetes. Most dry fruits are rich in minerals, proteins, fibre and vitamins add to that they are tasty and delicious too. Dry fruits are excellent and healthy substitute for daily snacks.