Divyesh Barad

Tree Bowl Emblem

Divyesh Barad
Divyesh Barad
  • Save
Tree Bowl Emblem typography ui design vector flat design brand identity logodesigner branding design logo design logotype logodaily branding logo graphicdesign
Download color palette

Emblem for a dry fruit brand. It is inspired by the concept of dry fruit bowl and tree. These dry fruits are rich in vitamins and proteins; they also boost immunity and prevent lifestyle diseases such as cholesterol and diabetes. Most dry fruits are rich in minerals, proteins, fibre and vitamins add to that they are tasty and delicious too. Dry fruits are excellent and healthy substitute for daily snacks.

Divyesh Barad
Divyesh Barad

More by Divyesh Barad

View profile
    • Like