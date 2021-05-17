Eric Miller

More Wireframe Deck v2

Eric Miller
Eric Miller
Hire Me
  • Save
More Wireframe Deck v2 assets tools web design ux kit process product design product ui kit ux design ui design ux ux kits wireframes wireframe
Download color palette

2nd round of a digitally printed prototype of the new Wireframe Deck. Excited to get the next prototype which will be offset printed and include the custom 2-piece box.

The Wireframe Deck v2 is coming to Kickstarter! Subscribe for updates: http://uxkits.com/kickstarter

Eric Miller
Eric Miller
Design studio & creator of UX Kits
Hire Me

More by Eric Miller

View profile
    • Like