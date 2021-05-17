More Wireframe Deck v2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
2nd round of a digitally printed prototype of the new Wireframe Deck. Excited to get the next prototype which will be offset printed and include the custom 2-piece box.
The Wireframe Deck v2 is coming to Kickstarter! Subscribe for updates: http://uxkits.com/kickstarter