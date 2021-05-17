"Keep Pushing".

Keep pushing until you get through the hard times, keep pushing until you are "happier", keep pushing until you make it... Yes, pushing through when times are tough is a great quality to have, but Im here to remind you that sometimes you need to take a break.

Don't forget that we are human and can't do everything all at once. We need time to rest and reset in order to push hard through the next obstacles life throws our way! ✨