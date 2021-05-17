Bastakiya Quarter, Dubai Map

Trending designs to inspire you
The Bastakiya Quarter is one of the hidden gems in Dubai; and holds various attractions, exhibitions, and various art fairs.
To allow tourists to explore the Old City of Dubai; the map may be used for navigational or location purposes. The map is a 5 fold zine design that incorporates the feel and tone of Old Dubai.