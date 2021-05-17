Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bastakiya Quarter, Dubai Map

Bastakiya Quarter, Dubai Map map design minimal illustration brochure design design
The Bastakiya Quarter is one of the hidden gems in Dubai; and holds various attractions, exhibitions, and various art fairs.
To allow tourists to explore the Old City of Dubai; the map may be used for navigational or location purposes. The map is a 5 fold zine design that incorporates the feel and tone of Old Dubai.

Posted on May 17, 2021
