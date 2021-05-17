CompanyCam

CompanyCam | Illustration Style

CompanyCam
CompanyCam
  • Save
CompanyCam | Illustration Style app design contractors friendly personality software app design app companycam photo app ipad pro procreate hand drawn branding sketch illustration design
CompanyCam | Illustration Style app design contractors friendly personality software app design app companycam photo app ipad pro procreate hand drawn branding sketch illustration design
CompanyCam | Illustration Style app design contractors friendly personality software app design app companycam photo app ipad pro procreate hand drawn branding sketch illustration design
Download color palette
  1. CompanyCam-Illustration-Style.jpg
  2. ipad-sketches.jpg
  3. Real-use.jpg

In general CompanyCam’s illustration style is a monoline style with a tight color pattern, incorporating some slightly textured background fills to further enhance the organic nature of these illustrations. They should feel friendly and cartoony. The shapes are organic and should mimic human proportions (with some exaggeration). The characters are not geometric or abstract and no props or portions of the illustration should feel said way either. Think round, friendly, and textured.

CompanyCam
CompanyCam
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by CompanyCam

View profile
    • Like