CompanyCam | Illustration Style

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In general CompanyCam’s illustration style is a monoline style with a tight color pattern, incorporating some slightly textured background fills to further enhance the organic nature of these illustrations. They should feel friendly and cartoony. The shapes are organic and should mimic human proportions (with some exaggeration). The characters are not geometric or abstract and no props or portions of the illustration should feel said way either. Think round, friendly, and textured.