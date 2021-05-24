Prashant Golani

Beyond Borders - Rejected Logo Concept #3

Beyond Borders - Rejected Logo Concept #3 linedrawing education globe emblem badge logo badge logo pragmaticart
  1. BB-Dribbble-01-27.jpg
  2. BB-Dribbble-01-28.jpg

In this option we wanted to depict the globe as a free ground for learning. Done in a badge format, the treatment was meant to give a hand drawn, minimal and casual vibe.
We supported the brand with a series of hand-drawn illustrations using ‘exaggeration’ as a key style, just like the flying kite in the logo. The core theme was to show bonding, exchange of ideas, global reach and harmony in a fun way.
———-
Beyond Borders Learning Programs is a social business offering a variety of experiential learning programs for international students since its inception in 2006. Their expertise lies in designing and executing a range of programs in various fields like Entertainment and Creative Industry, Business Studies, Healthcare, Education, Developmental Studies, Creativity & Design and Internships.
———-
Let's collaborate:
Get in touch at prashant@pragmaticart.com

Let's connect:
www.pragmaticart.com

Posted on May 24, 2021
