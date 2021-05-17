Startfit - Landing page design for smartwatch health tracker

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Everyone!
This shot is our Landing page design exploration for a smartwatch health tracker. This design is focus to prove information the apps on the middle with keeping the background dark to makes it super easy to skim the most important information on the go.
What do you think guys? Leave any suggestion on this comment section below
