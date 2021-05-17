Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhammad Aseif
Plainthing Studio

Startfit - Landing page design for smartwatch health tracker

Muhammad Aseif ✓
Plainthing Studio
Muhammad Aseif ✓ for Plainthing Studio
Startfit - Landing page design for smartwatch health tracker apple watch design activity tracker dark theme ui design ui ux 3d website web design landing page productivity app fitness app watch app smartwatch
Startfit - Landing page design for smartwatch health tracker apple watch design activity tracker dark theme ui design ui ux 3d website web design landing page productivity app fitness app watch app smartwatch
Hi Everyone!
This shot is our Landing page design exploration for a smartwatch health tracker. This design is focus to prove information the apps on the middle with keeping the background dark to makes it super easy to skim the most important information on the go.

What do you think guys? Leave any suggestion on this comment section below
Connect with us:
hello@plainthing.studio

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
