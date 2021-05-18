Dede Dwiyansyah
Plato 3D Icon Exploration

Plato 3D Icon Exploration fun concept redesign dice chess character balls cards games render icons 3d mobile ux ui application app minimal clean design
Hello Dribbblers!

Here's a closer look from my previous exploration, Plato App Redesign!

I really enjoyed the icon creation process. I can explore different textures with blender. It's been a fun way to learn new things.

What you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌

Rebound of
Plato - App Redesign Exploration
