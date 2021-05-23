Beyond Borders - Rejected Logo Concept #2

About logo concept:

Here the logo is in the form of a ‘b’, initial for Beyond Borders. The ‘b’ itself extends its own borders creating an illusion of a road overlapping itself in another direction.

Beyond Borders Learning Programs is a social business offering a variety of experiential learning programs for international students since its inception in 2006. Their expertise lies in designing and executing a range of programs in various fields like Entertainment and Creative Industry, Business Studies, Healthcare, Education, Developmental Studies, Creativity & Design and Internships.

