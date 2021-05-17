Melanie DeSouza

Rediscovering India

Rediscovering India - The Face of India is a hypothetical presskit or gift hamper focusing on the idea of reviving the unknown Indian crafts of India and introducing them to the public through seminars, exhibitions and events.

Posted on May 17, 2021
