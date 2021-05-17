Project management app (Full Potential)

Was part of my project during the Master's program at the Technical University of Madrid, Spain

Full Potential helps product managers and leaders to create and manage highly efficient teams. The core personalities and soft skills are considered along with their experience while creating a team. Tracking and communication with the teammates for feedback and task assignment is simplified.

This project was created in collaboration with Natalia Swierz

