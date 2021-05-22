Prashant Golani

Beyond Borders - Rejected Logo Concept #1

Beyond Borders - Rejected Logo Concept #1 wall minimalist logo ladder minimal logo branding pragmaticart
A minimal interpretation of a ‘ladder’(synonym for success, growth), having an unlimited illusion of steps against a ‘wall’ signifying opportunities ‘beyond barriers’.
Beyond Borders Learning Programs is a social business offering a variety of experiential learning programs for international students since its inception in 2006. Their expertise lies in designing and executing a range of programs in various fields like Entertainment and Creative Industry, Business Studies, Healthcare, Education, Developmental Studies, Creativity & Design and Internships.
Posted on May 22, 2021
