This is a custom fantasy book cover I designed for a new high fantasy book series by Elena van Peborgh featuring a badass ice queen who hunts supernatural monsters and navigates perilous political intrigue to save her kingdom. You can check it out at https://www.elenavanpeborgh.com/the-ice-queen

If you're looking for a fantasy or science fiction book cover, you can read about the different custom cover options I offer or browse available premade book covers on my website at http://jlwilsondesigns.com and ⁠get special discounts at http://jlwilsondesigns.com/subscribe or by joining my facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jlwilsondesigns

Process:

While every book cover is different, each starts with careful market research into the subgenre the cover is targeting. After brainstorming design concepts and choosing one, I create a 3d character render to serve as the base for the art, customized to fit my idea (for a premade) or the author's book (for a custom).

I then bring the character into Photoshop where I use a mixture of renders, photos, and digital painting to create the look I want. Finally, I carefully select a genre-appropriate font and apply a professional title treatment to match the subgenre of the readers who'd be most interested in the story.