Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a custom fantasy book cover I designed for a new high fantasy book series by Elena van Peborgh featuring a badass ice queen who hunts supernatural monsters and navigates perilous political intrigue to save her kingdom. You can check it out at https://www.elenavanpeborgh.com/the-ice-queen
If you're looking for a fantasy or science fiction book cover, you can read about the different custom cover options I offer or browse available premade book covers on my website at http://jlwilsondesigns.com and get special discounts at http://jlwilsondesigns.com/subscribe or by joining my facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jlwilsondesigns
Process:
While every book cover is different, each starts with careful market research into the subgenre the cover is targeting. After brainstorming design concepts and choosing one, I create a 3d character render to serve as the base for the art, customized to fit my idea (for a premade) or the author's book (for a custom).
I then bring the character into Photoshop where I use a mixture of renders, photos, and digital painting to create the look I want. Finally, I carefully select a genre-appropriate font and apply a professional title treatment to match the subgenre of the readers who'd be most interested in the story.