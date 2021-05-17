Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Somesh Kesarla Suresh

Heuristic laws posters

Somesh Kesarla Suresh
Somesh Kesarla Suresh
Hire Me
  • Save
Heuristic laws posters usability poster design poster heuristics
Heuristic laws posters usability poster design poster heuristics
Heuristic laws posters usability poster design poster heuristics
Heuristic laws posters usability poster design poster heuristics
Heuristic laws posters usability poster design poster heuristics
Heuristic laws posters usability poster design poster heuristics
Download color palette
  1. Thumbnail 2.png
  2. Page 06.png
  3. Page 07.png
  4. Page 08.png
  5. Page 09.png
  6. Page 10.png

Was part of my project during the Master's program at the Technical University of Madrid, Spain

We had to perform a heuristic evaluation on our daily used objects and digital products. And, this was a mini-project to design modern and sleek posters for each Nielsen's heuristic.

❤ Download all the posters for free here ↓

👏 Checkout the in-progress case-study on Medium/someshks

----------------

🤝 Connect with me on Linkedin/someshks

📧 Email me on k.s.somesh11@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Somesh Kesarla Suresh
Somesh Kesarla Suresh
Howdy! I'm a UX Designer.
Hire Me

More by Somesh Kesarla Suresh

View profile
    • Like