Prashant Golani

Beyond Borders Illustration #3

Prashant Golani
Prashant Golani
Hire Me
  • Save
Beyond Borders Illustration #3 handdrawn character exaggeration quirky branding illustration pragmaticart edutech
Download color palette

We supported the brand with a series of hand-drawn illustrations using ‘exaggeration’ as a key style, just like the flying kite in the logo. The core theme was to show bonding, exchange of ideas, global reach and harmony in a fun way.
———-
Beyond Borders Learning Programs is a social business offering a variety of experiential learning programs for international students since its inception in 2006. Their expertise lies in designing and executing a range of programs in various fields like Entertainment and Creative Industry, Business Studies, Healthcare, Education, Developmental Studies, Creativity & Design and Internships.
———-
Let's collaborate:
Get in touch at prashant@pragmaticart.com

Let's connect:
www.pragmaticart.com

Prashant Golani
Prashant Golani
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Prashant Golani

View profile
    • Like