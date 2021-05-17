jollyjo

Happy Mother's Day

Happy Mother's Day sun childrenillustration school wishes illustration mothers day mother
For Mother's Day, I did an illustration of a flashback on how mum used to teach us how to tie our shoes and help us prepare for our first day of school.

Do check out more of my artwork on my Behance!
https://www.behance.net/jollyjolzh

Thanks for stopping by <3

Posted on May 17, 2021
