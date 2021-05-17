Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Infinity Doctors is a health-tech startup developing simple, secure and 100% digital solutions, so the patient can have control of consultations and health services. Literally in the palm of their hands.
I was hired to revamp Infinity Doctors app. They had a previous UI/UX version which wasn't accordingly to their brand and needs.
I designed the app and it's variations including the Doctor's app and the Patient's app. I also worked on the web app, website and some key presentations.

