Not An Escape Room - Crypt

Not An Escape Room - Crypt
This is Crypt, our free game from Not An Escape Room.

The players find themselves trapped in the depths of a pyramid and by exploring the different areas of the game, must assemble a map, decipher hieroglyphs, and escape. This concept was initially created within Google Forms, and then transitioned to Typeform for a better customer experience. As a free, beginners introduction to virtual escape rooms, it covers all the bases, and lasts anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes depending on the player skill level.

Feel free to give it a try!
