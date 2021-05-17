Not An Escape Room - Crypt

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is Crypt, our free game from Not An Escape Room.
The players find themselves trapped in the depths of a pyramid and by exploring the different areas of the game, must assemble a map, decipher hieroglyphs, and escape. This concept was initially created within Google Forms, and then transitioned to Typeform for a better customer experience. As a free, beginners introduction to virtual escape rooms, it covers all the bases, and lasts anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes depending on the player skill level.
Feel free to give it a try!
See more from the .Not An Escape Room Collection