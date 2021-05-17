This is a custom fantasy book cover I designed for the lovely C.L. Carhart. This second book in the series follows Swanie as she continues to grapple with time travel, elemental magic, and the secrets of her people's history, all set in a historical time period with a complex and fascinating love interest.⁠ If that sounds like you, check it out at: www.clcarhart.com/

Process:

While every book cover is different, each starts with careful market research into the subgenre the cover is targeting. After brainstorming design concepts and choosing one, I create a 3d character render to serve as the base for the art, customized to fit my idea (for a premade) or the author's book (for a custom).

I then bring the character into Photoshop where I use a mixture of renders, photos, and digital painting to create the look I want. Finally, I carefully select a genre-appropriate font and apply a professional title treatment to match the subgenre of the readers who'd be most interested in the story.