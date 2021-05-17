WeGree is a startup based in San-Francisco created to change the world with their product. WeGree is a service where everybody can create and sign legal fast agreements between many parties.

My responsibility as a product designer was to analyze and create the whole web design from scratch.

Figma prototype:

https://www.figma.com/proto/1FlU0Ae2IXEN31mP6DDu5T/WeGree?page-id=320%3A6309&node-id=321%3A45&scaling=min-zoom