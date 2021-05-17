Mohammad Ashik

Events App

This App is designed to show corporate and social events based on users location and interest. Users can able to join the groups based up on their interest. Users can explore all the events and groups. User can able to comment or ask queries to organizer or other group members. Users can able to meet people with common interest and share knowledge. This app enables the users to create a group and organize the event.

