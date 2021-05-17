Kevin Lee

Cheetah Illustration

Kevin Lee
Kevin Lee
  • Save
Cheetah Illustration design illustration animal cheetah
Download color palette

I enjoy vector graphics in Illustrator. I was looking for some inspiration and found a cool style on Samuel's Illustration Works: https://www.samueloktavianus.com/work/various-illustration-works and decided to try create my own flat style Illustration of an animal.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Kevin Lee
Kevin Lee

More by Kevin Lee

View profile
    • Like