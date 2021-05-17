Tennis App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, friends? Ready for our new design concept? It’s a mobile app for tennis players! 🎾

On the first screen you can see 2 buttons for choosing a side and a button below that leads to the statistics screen. 📈

On the second screen there’s statistics of two tennis players in percentage terms. Below there’s a menu bar that helps users easily navigate the app. 🥇

🟡🟢 The accent color is yellow — it’s the color of tennis balls. Spectators can easily see the ball because yellow is a very bright color. Additional color is green — it symbolizes a tennis court.

Key feature of the app: it allows users to monitor statistics in real time. There are cameras on the court that fix the speed of the ball, the place where it lands, etc. All this info can be seen in the app! 👁

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Tanya Shukina

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜