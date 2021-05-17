Trending designs to inspire you
The first ever autonomous traffic management app.
Safe Sense App turn your phone into an AI-powered ash cam that detects real-time road hazards, protecting the people and the places you care about.
I collaborated directly with the CEO of the company understanding and designing their main ideas and features for the Safe Sense App.
I have been working with Hayden for more than 2 years (and counting) so I had different roles and projects. I was mainly responsible for the UX/UI of Hayden's Safe Sense App, Safe Sense Portal, Website, Web App and more.