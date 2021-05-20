Beyond Borders - Supporting Brand Collaterals: Laptop Stickers +

Trending designs to inspire you
A bunch of stationery and marketing collaterals were developed in print and digital ranging from business cards, letterheads, invoices, badges, social media posts, tote bags, caps, t-shirt, laptop stickers, posters, newsletter etc. We carried forward our theme of exaggeration in the usage of illustration, imagery and typography.
Beyond Borders Learning Programs is a social business offering a variety of experiential learning programs for international students since its inception in 2006. Their expertise lies in designing and executing a range of programs in various fields like Entertainment and Creative Industry, Business Studies, Healthcare, Education, Developmental Studies, Creativity & Design and Internships.
Let's collaborate:
Get in touch at prashant@pragmaticart.com
Let's connect:
www.pragmaticart.com