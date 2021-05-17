Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Santa Muerte - The Angle of Death
A shirt design idea, made by hand and turned to a print-ready work by Inkscape and Gimp. To see more of this works or order a tee design project, visit:
https://arashtad.com/t-shirt-design-services/
and
https://aminshahrokhi.com/portfolios/
#tee #shirt #tshirt #tees #shirts#tshirts #hoodie #hoodies #teedesign#shirtdesign #tshirtdesign#merchdesign #merchdesigner#clothingbrand #clothes #fashion#santa #santamuerte #angelofdeath#woman #girl #women #girls